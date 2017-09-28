Navient Corporation (NAVI) versus Navient Corp (NAVIV) Critical Comparison

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) and Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVIV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navient Corporation and Navient Corp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation $1.91 billion 2.14 $520.79 million $1.90 7.85 Navient Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navient Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Navient Corp.

Profitability

This table compares Navient Corporation and Navient Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 11.50% 14.05% 0.43% Navient Corp 31.91% 12.50% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Navient Corporation and Navient Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 5 5 0 2.50 Navient Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navient Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $18.45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Navient Corporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navient Corporation is more favorable than Navient Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Navient Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Navient Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Navient Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Navient Corp does not pay a dividend. Navient Corporation pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Navient Corporation beats Navient Corp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP). It operates through four segments: FFELP Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services and Other. It also holds the portfolio of Private Education Loans. It services its own portfolio of education loans, as well as education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions and nonprofit education lenders. It also provides business processing services to education-related clients, such as guaranty agencies and colleges and universities. It provides additional business processing services to a range of other clients, including federal agencies, state and local governments, healthcare systems and other healthcare providers and municipalities.

