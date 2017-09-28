Navient Corporation (NAVI) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,130,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.33% of Navient Corporation worth $152,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,395,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,797,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,696,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,295,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,973 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 7,682.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,250,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,443,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI) opened at 15.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.44. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.67 million. Navient Corporation had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Navient Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub cut Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

About Navient Corporation

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

