Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) VP Sells $346,047.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $346,047.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE NGS) traded up 0.52% on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 39,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.26.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.
