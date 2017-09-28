Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) VP Sells $346,047.00 in Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $346,047.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE NGS) traded up 0.52% on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 39,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of 113.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Natural Gas Services Group Inc. alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post $0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/natural-gas-services-group-inc-ngs-vp-sells-346047-00-in-stock.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.