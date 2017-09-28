MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 400,000 Shares

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $17,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MyoKardia Inc. alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 201,400 shares of MyoKardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $8,660,200.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 221,250 shares of MyoKardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $9,137,625.00.

MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,862 shares. The company’s market cap is $1.34 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). MyoKardia had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MyoKardia, Inc. will post ($1.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third Sells 400,000 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/myokardia-inc-myok-major-shareholder-rock-ventures-ii-l-p-third-sells-400000-shares.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MyoKardia by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyoKardia during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MyoKardia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,757,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of MyoKardia in a report on Monday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MyoKardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on MyoKardia from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the treatment of heritable cardiomyopathies, a group of rare, genetically-driven forms of heart failure that result from biomechanical defects in cardiac muscle contraction. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics.

Receive News & Ratings for MyoKardia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyoKardia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.