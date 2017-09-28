Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Murphy USA Inc. alerts:

Shares of Murphy USA (MUSA) traded down 1.012% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.935. 16,101 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.383 and a beta of 0.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post $3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/murphy-usa-inc-musa-rating-increased-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

In other Murphy USA news, EVP Daryl R. Schofield acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,030 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $73,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,343.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 49.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc is engaged in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and merchandise through a chain of retail stores. The Company operates through the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment includes its retail marketing sites and product supply, and wholesale assets. As of December 31, 2016, its retail stores were located in 26 states, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.