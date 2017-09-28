MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. is one of the largest direct marketers of a broad range of industrial products to small and mid-sized industrial customers throughout the United States. The company distributes a full line of industrial products, such as cutting tools, abrasives, measuring instruments, machine tool accessories, safety equipment, fasteners, welding supplies and electrical supplies, intended to satisfy the customers’ maintenance, repair and operations supplies requirements. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 150,482 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $105.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $743.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/msc-industrial-direct-company-inc-msm-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Philip Peller bought 1,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,441,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,714 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.