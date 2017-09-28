Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.08

Press coverage about Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) has trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.7477853854459 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) traded down 0.86% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,457 shares. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek capital growth by investing, under normal circumstances, approximately 80% of its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges.

