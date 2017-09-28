Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) Shares Gap Up to $0.00

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at ($10.40), but opened at $0.00. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5045500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MBT. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Mobile TeleSystems OJSC in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Mobile TeleSystems OJSC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 40.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems OJSC will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories.

