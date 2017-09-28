Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Position Cut by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Microsoft Corporation comprises 1.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,093,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $598,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,681,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,988,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,473 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,006,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $263,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,933,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,579,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $762,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,233 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) traded down 0.0747% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.7948. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,916 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $568.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.2306 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.78%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $3,999,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 510,217 shares in the company, valued at $37,097,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,776,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,108,526 shares of company stock worth $515,879,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $80.00 target price on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Microsoft Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Vetr cut Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.32 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.72.

Microsoft Corporation Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

