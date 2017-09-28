Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Vetr raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.63 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.21.

Get Micron Technology Inc. alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ MU) traded up 2.99% on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 42,753,723 shares of the company were exchanged. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. Micron Technology also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 72,401 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 181% compared to the typical volume of 25,728 put options.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post $7.54 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Receives Outperform Rating from Cowen and Company” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/micron-technology-inc-mu-receives-outperform-rating-from-cowen-and-company.html.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest E. Maddock acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $94,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,617.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.