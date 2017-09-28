Michael F. Demane Sells 5,000 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael F. Demane sold 5,000 shares of Nevro Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Michael F. Demane sold 25,000 shares of Nevro Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,193,250.00.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) traded down 2.30% during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,041 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.62 billion. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Nevro Corp. had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro Corp. from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nevro Corp. in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Nevro Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nevro Corp. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 118.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. during the second quarter worth about $190,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. by 412.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

About Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

