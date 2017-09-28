MGM Resorts International (MGM) is GMT Capital Corp’s 8th Largest Position

GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,600 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 2.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.64% of MGM Resorts International worth $113,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 283.1% in the second quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 766,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 566,240 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 217.3% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 104,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. BidaskClub lowered MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.12.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE MGM) traded up 0.52% during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,535 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $95,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 49,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,629,300.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock worth $27,686,927. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

