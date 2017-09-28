MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) traded down 0.49% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 322,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.23.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. MGIC Investment Corporation had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $263.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services. The Company provides mortgage insurance to lenders throughout the United States and to government-sponsored entities to protect against loss from defaults on low down payment residential mortgage loans.

