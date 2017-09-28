Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Holdings in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of RMR Group Inc (NYSE:RMR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.42% of RMR Group worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in RMR Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RMR Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NYSE RMR) traded up 0.69% on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $820.79 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. RMR Group Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RMR Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RMR shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 target price on shares of RMR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

