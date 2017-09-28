Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Monster Beverage Corporation to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 0.58% during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. 195,939 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $907.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.38 million. Monster Beverage Corporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

