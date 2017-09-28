McEwen Mining (MUX) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) is one of 104 public companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare McEwen Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -9.19% -1.69% -1.51% McEwen Mining Competitors -42,400.23% -3.48% -2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $54.53 million -$11.30 million -100.50 McEwen Mining Competitors $6.77 billion $2.76 billion -16.70

McEwen Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for McEwen Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining Competitors 919 2969 3045 83 2.33

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 7.67%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. McEwen Mining pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 41.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project. The MSC segment includes properties, such as the San Jose mine and other concessions located around the mine. The Company’s properties in Nevada segment include Gold Bar project and exploration properties. The Gold Bar project is a proposed mine project. The Los Azules segment includes various properties, such as Los Azules project, Chonchones project, Laganoso project, La Cerrada project and Other Argentina properties. The Los Azules copper project is an advanced-stage porphyry copper exploration project located in the cordilleran region of San Juan Province, Argentina near the border with Chile.

