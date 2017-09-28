McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.76) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 152 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 263 ($3.54) to GBX 273 ($3.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 187 ($2.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 197 ($2.65) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.22 ($2.72).

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON MCS) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 150.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,297 shares. McCarthy & Stone PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 143.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 199.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.66. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 808.10 million.

