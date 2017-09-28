Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Holdings Held by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA continued to hold its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) traded down 0.04% during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.62. 1,379,455 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $143.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $11,333,158.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,240,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,144,751.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $2,014,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 864,668 shares of company stock worth $111,589,106. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

