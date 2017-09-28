MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Bonds Trading 1.9% Higher

An issue of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) bonds rose 1.9% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 4.875% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $102.63. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Vetr lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.42 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 841,162 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 15,957.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,682 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

