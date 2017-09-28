Mast Therapeutics’ (SVRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mast Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SVRA. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Mast Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mast Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Mast Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mast Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Mast Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SVRA) traded up 2.1551% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.4187. 104,550 shares of the company were exchanged. Mast Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $227.96 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

About Mast Therapeutics

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

