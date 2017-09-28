Marquee Energy Ltd (MQX) Insider Bruce Mitchell Acquires 558,000 Shares of Stock

Marquee Energy Ltd (TSE:MQX) insider Bruce Mitchell purchased 558,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00.

Bruce Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Bruce Mitchell purchased 148,000 shares of Marquee Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,840.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Bruce Mitchell purchased 500,000 shares of Marquee Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

