Magellan Health (MGLN) vs. Anthem (ANTM) Financial Survey

Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Anthem pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Magellan Health does not pay a dividend. Anthem pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Health has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magellan Health and Anthem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Health 1.59% 8.88% 4.08% Anthem 3.24% 12.93% 4.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magellan Health and Anthem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Health 1 0 3 0 2.50 Anthem 0 8 9 0 2.53

Magellan Health presently has a consensus price target of $79.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Anthem has a consensus price target of $183.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Anthem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anthem is more favorable than Magellan Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Magellan Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Anthem shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Magellan Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Anthem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magellan Health and Anthem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Health $5.28 billion 0.38 $242.58 million $3.53 24.28 Anthem $88.03 billion 0.57 $5.75 billion $10.56 17.97

Anthem has higher revenue and earnings than Magellan Health. Anthem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Health has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthem has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anthem beats Magellan Health on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC). Its Pharmacy Management segment consists of products and solutions that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under medical and pharmacy benefit programs. Its Corporate segment consists primarily of operational support functions. It provides services to health plans and other managed care organizations (MCOs).

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc. is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. It also provides an array of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs and other administrative services. It provides an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits and radiology benefit management.

