Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) General Counsel Sells $3,036,991.86 in Stock

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 35,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $3,036,991.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) traded up 0.65% on Thursday, hitting $85.70. 102,932 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.57. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.48). Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post $5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGLN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Sunday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

