lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare lululemon athletica inc. to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares lululemon athletica inc. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio lululemon athletica inc. $2.44 billion $519.98 million 28.91 lululemon athletica inc. Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -4.32

lululemon athletica inc.’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than lululemon athletica inc.. lululemon athletica inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of lululemon athletica inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of lululemon athletica inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for lululemon athletica inc. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score lululemon athletica inc. 3 16 18 0 2.41 lululemon athletica inc. Competitors 302 1351 1926 76 2.49

lululemon athletica inc. currently has a consensus price target of $65.77, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 4.92%. Given lululemon athletica inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe lululemon athletica inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

lululemon athletica inc. has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, lululemon athletica inc.’s rivals have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares lululemon athletica inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets lululemon athletica inc. 11.68% 22.51% 18.58% lululemon athletica inc. Competitors -1,510.85% 0.36% -4.73%

Summary

lululemon athletica inc. beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

lululemon athletica inc. Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements. Its direct to consumer segment generates revenue from its lululemon and ivivva e-commerce Websites, www.lululemon.com and www.ivivva.com, and other country and region specific Websites. It offers a range of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. The Company’s apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, most other sweaty pursuits, and athletic wear for female youth. The Company also offers fitness-related accessories, including an array of items, such as bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and water bottles.

