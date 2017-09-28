Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

LGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE LGF) remained flat at $26.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

About Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is engaged in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, international distribution and sales, branded channel platforms, interactive ventures and games and location-based entertainment. The Company operates through two segments: Motion Pictures and Television Production.

