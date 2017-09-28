Linamar Co. (LNR) PT Raised to C$81.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Linamar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.40.

Linamar (TSE LNR) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 85,256 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Linamar has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $76.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$0.10. Linamar had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post $8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Drolc sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$45,570.00. Also, insider Jose Manuel Chaves purchased 2,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,320.00.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation is a Canada-based diversified manufacturing company of engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. The Company operates through two segments: the Powertrain/Driveline and the Industrial. The segments are divided into four operating groups: Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging and Skyjack.

