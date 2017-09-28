Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. DA Davidson began coverage on Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) traded up 0.395% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.155. The company had a trading volume of 636,358 shares. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.222 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

In other news, CEO T Wilson Eglin sold 24,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $237,107.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,810,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

