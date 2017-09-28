Ledyard National Bank Has $376,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Waldron LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 50,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 126,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 34,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

ConocoPhillips (COP) traded down 0.30% during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 2,694,208 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The stock’s market cap is $60.93 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -34.98%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

