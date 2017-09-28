Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leaf Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LFGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Leaf Group Ltd. is an internet company. It builds platforms across marketplace which consists of Society6 and Saatchi Art and media which include Livestrong.com and eHow properties. Leaf Group Ltd., formerly known as Demand Media Inc., is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.04.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ LFGR) traded down 1.42% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $141.72 million.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LFGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 52.73% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Leaf Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leaf Group will post ($1.75) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 67,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $450,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,387 shares of company stock worth $509,510.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFGR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 476.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 180,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Leaf Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc, is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces.

