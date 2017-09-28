Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB:CA) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada (NASDAQ:LB:CA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

