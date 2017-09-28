Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

LADR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ladder Capital Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) opened at 13.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Ladder Capital Corp had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ladder Capital Corp news, CEO Brian Harris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,522.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 833.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Ladder Capital Corp

