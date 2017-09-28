Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Kornit Digital Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Kornit Digital (KRNT) traded up 2.39% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. 1,068,967 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.30. The company’s market capitalization is $506.03 million.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to “Neutral”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/kornit-digital-ltd-krnt-downgraded-by-citigroup-inc-to-neutral.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 1,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.