Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,020 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 224,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,897,000 after purchasing an additional 158,700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNDA. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) traded down 0.137% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.175. 113,893 shares of the company traded hands. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $815.29 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $42.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

