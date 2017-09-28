Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) EVP David D. Chang Sells 7,927 Shares

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) EVP David D. Chang sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $1,424,164.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) traded up 0.01% on Thursday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 646,875 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $179.79. The company’s market cap is $10.28 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 1,117.44%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($8.23) earnings per share for the current year.

KITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $115.00 target price on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Kite Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KITE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kite Pharma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kite Pharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kite Pharma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kite Pharma by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,785,000 after acquiring an additional 221,895 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kite Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

