Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,125.00.

Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 550 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,305.50.

On Monday, September 25th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,950 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,622.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 3,978 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,470.20.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,794 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,674.30.

On Monday, September 18th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,875.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 2,500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,875.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,020 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,069.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,950 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,505.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Joseph David Stilwell purchased 1,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,950.00.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE KFS) traded up 1.48% on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $161.36 million. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers.

