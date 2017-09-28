Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Holdings Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp maintained its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 524,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 88,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan Inc. alerts:

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) traded down 0.5975% during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.2145. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,002 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.4142 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 4,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,240.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) Holdings Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/kinder-morgan-inc-kmi-holdings-maintained-by-aull-monroe-investment-management-corp.html.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.