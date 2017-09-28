Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has been witnessing slower organic sales growth, due to highly competitive promotional activity since past many quarters. Also, the company was unable to pull off second-quarter earnings due to higher input cost inflation and lower sales due to softness in North America. Further, a difficult economic environment in Latin America also remains a concern. Consequently, management anticipated soft earnings projection for 2017. Evidently, Kimberly-Clark’s shares have declined in the last six months, almost in line with the industry’s performance. Nevertheless, the company’s higher cost savings, continued product innovation, strong international presence have been the positive catalysts, which are expected to drive growth. Also, its regular innovation helps in improving brand positions and market share in the consumer categories. Estimates have been largely stable ahead of its third-quarter earnings release.”

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE KMB) traded up 0.2404% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.7901. The company had a trading volume of 200,807 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.5008 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.62. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 636.30%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,291.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 46.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 5,178.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,085 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 305.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,009,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,722 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 85.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,018,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,563,000 after purchasing an additional 929,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

