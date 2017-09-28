Kadant (KAI) and Lydall (LDL) Financial Review

Kadant (NYSE: KAI) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Kadant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kadant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lydall shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kadant and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant 8.10% 12.68% 7.64% Lydall 6.56% 17.43% 9.51%

Risk and Volatility

Kadant has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kadant and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kadant presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. Given Lydall’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Kadant.

Dividends

Kadant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lydall does not pay a dividend. Kadant pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lydall has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadant and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant $418.86 million 2.56 $67.05 million $3.03 32.11 Lydall $640.28 million 1.55 $92.46 million $2.45 23.55

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than Kadant. Lydall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc. is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers. Papermaking Systems segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment for the global papermaking and paper recycling industries. Its Papermaking Systems segment consists of product lines, including Stock-Preparation; Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration, and Fluid-Handling. The Company develops, manufactures and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of OSB.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration, thermal insulation and life sciences filtration businesses. The Technical Nonwovens segment includes its industrial filtration and advanced materials products. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment includes its metal parts and related tooling used in automotive applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment includes its fiber parts business and related tooling used in automotive applications. Its Filtration products include LydAir MG (Micro-Glass) Air Filtration Media, LydAir MB (Melt Blown) Air Filtration Media and Arioso Membrane Composite Media.

