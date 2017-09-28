Junto Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,246 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 7.0% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of TransUnion worth $79,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in TransUnion by 138.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TransUnion by 37.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE TRU) traded up 0.589% during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.945. The company had a trading volume of 526,587 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.400 and a beta of 0.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,734,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $626,278,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $40,977.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,666.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,108,060 shares of company stock worth $643,354,118. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

