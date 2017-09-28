Junto Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc. (WEX)

Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,698,000. WEX accounts for about 2.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in WEX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WEX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

WEX Inc. (WEX) traded down 0.29% on Thursday, hitting $113.19. 48,758 shares of the stock traded hands. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.26 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.91 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.03%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,710,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hilary A. Rapkin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,400,333 shares of company stock valued at $245,543,295. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.91.

About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment provides customers with payment and transaction processing services designed for the needs of commercial and government fleets.

