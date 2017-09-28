Junto Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 409,070 Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 409,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,000. Liberty Media Corporation comprises 1.3% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Liberty Media Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Corporation alerts:

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/junto-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-409070-liberty-media-corporation-fwonk.html.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ FWONK) traded up 2.55% on Thursday, hitting $38.27. 1,073,424 shares of the stock traded hands. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The stock’s market cap is $7.15 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America. The Company’s businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries SIRIUS XM and the Atlanta National League Baseball Club, Inc, and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc SIRIUS XM broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services, in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.