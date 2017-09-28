JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ) Holdings Reduced by Risk Paradigm Group LLC

Risk Paradigm Group LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN comprises about 1.4% of Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Risk Paradigm Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the second quarter valued at $79,129,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 81.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after acquiring an additional 568,945 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the second quarter valued at $11,583,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 8.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,500,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,955,000 after acquiring an additional 266,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 141.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 212,621 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) traded down 0.88% during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 302,847 shares. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

