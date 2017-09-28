Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Company (The) comprises about 1.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 5.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 146,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) by 8.2% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble Company (The) from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Suranjan Magesvaran sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $956,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $558,038.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,070 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/johanson-financial-advisors-inc-has-1-50-million-holdings-in-procter-gamble-company-the-pg.html.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE PG) traded up 0.193% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.045. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,470 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $232.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.278 and a beta of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $94.67. Procter & Gamble Company (The) also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,101 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 258% compared to the average daily volume of 2,266 put options.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. Procter & Gamble Company (The) had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble Company (The)

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.