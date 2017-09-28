Janus Capital Group, Inc (JHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Janus Capital Group, Inc (NYSE:JHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Janus Capital Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JHG. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.50) on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on Janus Capital Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Janus Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Janus Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Get Janus Capital Group Inc alerts:

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JHG) traded down 1.10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,825 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Janus Capital Group has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $36.25.

Janus Capital Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.97 million. Janus Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.41%. Janus Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Capital Group will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/janus-capital-group-inc-jhg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Janus Capital Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.