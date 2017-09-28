JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Stock Price Down NaN

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price dropped NaN on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 700,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of Infinity from the average daily volume of 0 shares.

JAKK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. JAKKS Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The stock’s market cap is $70.59 million.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.45). JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $119.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. JAKKS Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Berman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,603,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 448,687 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 273.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

