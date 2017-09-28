J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,722 shares during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises approximately 1.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of J P Morgan Chase & Co worth $366,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) traded up 0.29% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 4,984,342 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $95.88.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 17,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $1,611,441.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

