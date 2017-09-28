ITV plc (ITV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ITV plc (LON:ITV) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.27). Approximately 8,572,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,839,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.10 ($2.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ITV plc from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ITV plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 207.71 ($2.79).

Get ITV plc alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.21. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.76 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £21,781.76 ($29,292.31).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/itv-plc-itv-stock-price-down-0-8.html.

About ITV plc

ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.