ITV plc (ITV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ITV plc (LON:ITV) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 168.70 ($2.27). Approximately 8,572,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,839,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.10 ($2.29).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ITV plc from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ITV plc to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($3.01) price target on shares of ITV plc in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 207.71 ($2.79).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.21. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 6.76 billion.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 2.52 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.
In other news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £21,781.76 ($29,292.31).
About ITV plc
ITV plc (ITV) is an integrated producer broadcaster. The Company creates, owns and distributes content on multiple platforms. It operates through two segments: Broadcast & Online and ITV Studios. The Broadcast & Online segment operates the commercial family of channels in the United Kingdom and delivers content through television broadcasting.
