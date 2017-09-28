iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE:EWU) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,586 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE EWU) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,847 shares. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/28/ishares-msci-united-kingdom-index-ewu-shares-sold-by-zacks-investment-management.html.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.