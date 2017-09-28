Investors Sell Yahoo! Inc. (AABA) on Strength (AABA)

Traders sold shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $53.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.88 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Yahoo! had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Yahoo! traded up $1.35 for the day and closed at $65.80

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AABA shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Yahoo! in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Yahoo! from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Yahoo! in a report on Sunday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yahoo! from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. The stock’s market cap is $63.12 billion.

Yahoo! declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Yahoo! in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yahoo!

Altaba Inc (the Fund), formerly Yahoo! Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to track the combined investment return of the Alibaba Shares and the Yahoo Japan Shares it owns. Alibaba Shares represent an approximate 15% equity interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba), and its Yahoo Japan Corporation ((Yahoo Japa) Shares represent an approximate 36% equity interest in Yahoo Japan.

