Investors Buy Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $100.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.37 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Verizon Communications had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Verizon Communications traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $49.41

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.65 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,717.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,894,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,634,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,115,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,195,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 153,408,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,851,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,833,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,761,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,859,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,065,488,000 after acquiring an additional 848,043 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

